The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Oct. 10-16

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 10-16.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Carter Bunnell, St. Johnsbury Football: The sophomore wide receiver hauled in five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Hilltoppers’ 56-28 thumping of Rutland.
Jackson Horne, Woodsville Golf: The senior led the Engineers to the N.H. D-IV golf championship — the program’s first — with his 18-hole score of 77 at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club. He finished third overall in the two-day, 36-hole individual event.
RJ Kittredge, Lyndon Football: The senior lineman blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown as the Vikings surged past rival North Country 33-20 to claim the prize in Barrel Bowl 15.
Eli Vasconcelos, Woodsville Soccer: The freshman scored the go-ahead goal as the Engineers handed top-ranked Gorham its first loss of the season, 3-1.
Carson Eames, St. Johnsbury XC: The junior ran to seventh place out of a field of 166 runners as the Hilltoppers earned a team victory in the Burnt Hills Invitational in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., against teams from around the region.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. Oct. 10-16.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Cora Nadeau, North Country Soccer/Golf: The senior midfielder delivered a goal from a 22-yard free kick as the Falcons knocked off previously unbeaten Montpelier 2-0 in a matchup of the top two soccer teams in Division II. A day earlier, she placed fourth individually at the Division I girls golf state championships.
Grace Martin, Lyndon Volleyball: The senior produced 12 aces, eight kills, five digs, four assists and started out the second set with eight straight aces as the Vikings blanked Colchester in three sets.
Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton Soccer: The junior midfielder’s first-half free kick from 20 yards out found the upper corner as the Crusaders beat Gorham 1-0 to run their unbeaten streak to nine.
Emily Kostruba, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The senior goaltender finished with eight saves, including some key one-on-one stops, as the Hilltoppers avenged an earlier loss to BFA-St. Albans with a 1-0 victory.
Lilli Klark, Danville Soccer: The senior forward pumped in a hat trick, two coming unassisted directly off corner kicks, in the Bears’ 5-0 win over Twinfield/Cabot.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2022
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
