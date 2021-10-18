The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Oct. 11-17

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 11-17)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 7-11
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 7-11.
Ian Applegate, North Country Soccer: The senior midfielder netted four goals and added an assist as North Country ran past Randolph 6-1 on senior day.
Liam Laidlaw, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The senior, who has shifted to goaltender for the past three games, stood tall in the net as St. J pulled out a 1-all draw with unbeaten Essex in a Metro battle.
Tyler Hicks, White Mountains Golf: The senior carded a 6-over 78 and in the first of two rounds at the 2021 New Hampshire Division IV state golf tournament. Hicks had to withdraw from the tourney to go on his official visit to University of Maine, where he will play Division I baseball next season.
Grady Hadlock, Littleton Soccer: The senior finished a Mike Hampson pass in the 88th minute as Littleton nipped rival White Mountains 2-1 in overtime for its third straight win.
Nathaniel Chumbes, Woodsville Soccer: The junior knocked in two second-half goals to elevate Woodsville to its fifth straight win, 3-0 over Lisbon.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 11-17)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 7-11
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 7-11.
Delaney Raymond, Lyndon Field Hockey: The junior scored twice as the Vikings erupted for a 4-1 win over Missisquoi. She also helped key the LI attack in a narrow 2-1 win over North Country.
Sophia Shippee. St. Johnsbury Soccer: The junior forward notched bpth goals as St. J ended a three-game slide with a 2-0 win at BFA-St. Albans.
Madison McLaren, Profile Soccer: The standout forward dropped in four goals in an 8-1 win triumph over Groveton, helping the Patriots stay in second place in Division IV with 13 wins.
Charli Kellaway, North Country Soccer: The sophomore scored the second-half equalizer — tucking a shot from 20 yards out under the crossbar — as North Country forged a 1-all draw with unbeaten Stowe.
Anya Kennedy, Lake Region Soccer: The freshman midfielder scored on a dish from Alayna Azur with 12:40 to play as the Rangers edged Lamoille 1-0. She also netted two scores in a 7-0 victory over Lyndon.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia And St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
