The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Oct. 17-23

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)
Simon North, St. Johnsbury Football: The senior guard/middle linebacker was a major presence on defense, forcing a fumble that led to a touchdown, collecting 13 tackles (one for a loss), a sack and a QB pressure in St. Johnsbury’s 48-14 defeat of Lyndon in the rivalry game’s 117th meeting.
Ben Taylor, Woodsville Soccer: The junior midfielder turned in a one-goal, one-assist game as the Engineers toppled Littleton 3-1.
Noah Fortin, North Country Soccer: The senior defender came up with the game-winner as the Falcons fended off visiting Peoples 1-0.
Jadon Baker, Hazen Soccer: The senior midfielder netted a hat trick as the visiting Wildcats blew past Lyndon 12-2.
Gus Yerkes, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The junior midfielder/forward picked up two assists as the visiting Hilltoppers cut down Brattleboro 3-1.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)
Clara Hernandez, Lyndon Volleyball: The sophomore setter collected seven aces, four kills, nine digs and eight assists as the Vikings toppled Montpelier in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-21.
Maren Nitsche, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The senior midfielder tied the game with 8 minutes to play and the Hilltoppers forged a 1-1 draw with visiting Essex on senior day.
Alexis Christensen, Hazen Soccer: The senior midfielder showed out on senior night with a goal and an assist as the Cats picked up a 3-0 win over Twinfield.
Makenzie Parenteau, North Country Soccer: The senior striker scored in the Falcons’ 2-2 draw with Paine Mountain, helping North Country push its unbeaten streak to 10 games.
Bennett Crance. St. Johnsbury XC: The junior ran to fourth place to help the Hilltoppers girls grab second place at the NVAC Mountain Division Championships on their home soil.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2022
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
