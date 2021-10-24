The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Oct. 18-24

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 18-24)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-24.
More On Each Candidate
Dawson Wilkins, St. Johnsbury Football: The dominant junior lineman finished with 12 total tackles, two for loss, and added an interception as the Hilltoppers topped rival Lyndon 31-14, the Hilltoppers’ seventh straight win in the rivalry series.
Brody LaBounty, White Mountains Soccer: The senior scored twice on feeds from Kegan Nelson as the Spartans pulled out a 2-0 win over Inter-Lakes.
Ben Taylor, Woodsville Soccer: The sophomore midfielder assisted on two scores in the Engineers’ 4-0 triumph over Moultonborough. He then added a goal and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Colebrook, WHS’ ninth straight win.
Evan Sanborn, Lyndon Volleyball: The athletic senior hitter finished with 22 kills as the Vikings rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a five-set victory over South Burlington.
Alex Giroux, North Country Soccer: The freshman forward delivered two goals and an assist as the Falcons ran past Spaulding 6-1.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 18-24)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-24.
More On Each Candidate
Lahna Descheneau, North Country Soccer: The junior midfielder tallied twice as the Falcons rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 4-3 win over Paine Mountain on senior day.
Ashley Fox, St. Johnsbury Field Hockey: The senior forward collected a goal and an assist on senior day as the Hilltoppers handled Lyndon 4-0.
Sloane Morse, Danville Soccer: The freshman midfielder netted the last two goals as Danville rallied from a 3-1 deficit for a 4-3 victory at Blue Mountain.
Ella Buckingham, Lyndon Field Hockey: The senior midfielder had a pair of scores to lift the Vikings to a 3-1 victory over Montpelier.
Madison McLaren, Profile Soccer: The senior forward collected back-to-back hat tricks, one in a 7-2 win over White Mountains and the other in a 5-0 victory over Groveton. She has 23 goals this season for the 15-1 Pats.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
