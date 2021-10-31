The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Oct. 25-31

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 25-31)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 25-31
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-31.
More On Each Candidate
Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury XC: The senior won his first Division I individual cross-country title, a dominant 22-second victory, while leading the Hilltoppers to their first boys XC running title in 63 years.
Trevor Lussier, Lyndon Football: The senior had 94 yards rushing and two TDs while also making 15 tackles on defense as the fifth-seeded Vikings knocked off No. 4 Brattleboro 44-26 in a Divison II quarterfinal.
Pearson Freligh, Profile Soccer: The junior turned in a hat trick as the ninth-seeded Patriots stunned top-seeded Epping 6-2 to punch their ticket to the Division IV semifinals.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 25-31)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 25-31
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-31.
More On Each Candidate
Sabine Brueck, North Country Soccer: The freshman midfielder scored in the second half to lift the No. 8 Falcons to a 1-0 win over No. 9 Mt. Anthony in the first round of the Division I tournament. She then scored twice in a 6-2 loss to No. 1 CVU.
Liv Eberhardt, St. Johnsbury Field Hockey: The skilled junior midfielder collected a goal and an assist to help No. 7 St. J roll past No. 10 Middlebury 6-1 in Division II first-round match.
Emma Gray, Blue Mountain Soccer: The senior goaltender stood tall in net, making some key saves in the second half to help the No. 9 Bucks preserve a 3-1 win over No. 8 Danville in a Division IV first-rounder.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
