The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Oct. 3-9

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 3-9)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 3-9
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 3-9.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Andrew Joncas, Danville Soccer: The sophomore tallied a pair of goals, including heading home a cross, as the Bears put away Blue Mountain 3-1.
Seville Murphy, Hazen Soccer: The freshman scored his first two varsity goals, including the tying goal with 2 minutes to play and the game-winner 2 minutes into overtime as the Cats rallied for a stunning road win — 3-2 at Paine Mountain.
Alex Leslie, Profile Soccer: The junior forward scored twice as the Patriots topped Lisbon 5-2 for its sixth straight win.
Rob Southworth, White Mountains Soccer: The junior midfielder/forward delivered two goals and an assist to help the Spartans handle Newfound 5-1.
Alex Giroux, North Country Soccer: The sophomore’s two-goal effort propelled the Falcons past Paine Mountain 3-0.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 3-9)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 3-9
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 3-9.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Lily Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The junior defender headed home a corner kick and added an assist while also playing 80 minutes at center back in the Hilltoppers’ big 3-1 Metro win over South Burlington.
Kierra Charest, Littleton Soccer: The sophomore defender drove home the game-winner with five minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift the Crusaders to a 1-0 triumph over Lin-Wood.
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Soccer: The senior midfielder converted a feed from Madison Bowman for the equalizer as the Rangers fought to a 1-all draw with Paine Mountain.
Maya Auger, North Country Soccer: The junior goaltender saves six shots, including shutting down a one-on-one scoring chance from Eloise Lilley to preserve a 2-0 advantage before halftime, and the Falcons picked up a big-time 2-1 victory over the Harwood.
Madalyn Atkinson. St. Johnsbury Volleyball: The sophomore had a 94% service rating, 19 aces, three 10 digs and two assists in the last two Hilltopper wins, including a straight-set victory over LI.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2022
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.