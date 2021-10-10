The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Oct. 4-10

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 4-10)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 4-10
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 4-10.
More On Each Candidate
Quentin Thomas, Lyndon Football: The junior lineman turned the tide with a 38-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown as the Vikings picked off Fair Haven 23-14 for its second straight win.
Jorge Trade, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The junior midfielder scored at 14:51 of the second half and the defense did the rest as the Hilltoppers stopped a five-game slide with a 1-0 win at Brattleboro.
James Cilwik, North Country XC: The senior finished first at the Harwood Invitational for the third year in a row, clocking a winning time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds.
Aidan Poginy, Lake Region Soccer: The junior midfielder notched the overtime game-winner as the Rangers rallied past Lyndon 3-2.
Cooper Calkins, Danville Soccer: The sophomore forward scored all three goals in Danville’s 3-2 win over Oxbow, DHS’ first win of the season.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 4-10)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 4-10
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 4-10.
More On Each Candidate
Taylor Farnsworth, St. J Field Hockey: The senior forward scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third quarter, as the Hilltoppers upended Spaulding 2-1 in a key Division I field hockey contest. She also scored once in a 3-0 win over Missisquoi.
Leah Krull, Woodsville Soccer: The senior forward knocked home the game-winner six minutes into the first overtime to lift the Engineers past Moultonborough 2-1 in a matchup of two of the top four teams in Division IV. She also had the go-ahead goal (3-2) in a 3-all draw with Littleton.
Ava Marshia, Danville Soccer: The senior pumped in three assists as Danville knocked off host Richford 4-2. She then scored twice as Danville topped Enosburg 5-1 for its fifth win in six games.
Mya Brown, Profile Soccer: The sophomore tallied a hat trick as the Patriots toppled Pittsburg-Canaan 5-1 to reach the 10-win mark. She added an assist in Profile’s key 3-1 win over Moultonborough.
Sofia Nikitina, North Country XC: The senior from Estonia won the girls race in 22 minutes, 59 seconds to claim the individual victory at the Craftsbury XC Invitational.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
