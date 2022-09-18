The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 12-18

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 12-18)
More On Each Candidate
Tate Parker, North Country Football: The junior tossed a pair of touchdowns and was a menace on defense, recording 15 tackles (seven unassisted) as the Falcons pounced on U-32 35-13 for their third road win in as many games.
Dawson Wilkins, St. Johnsbury Football: The senior two-way lineman was all over the gridiron in a 16-14 loss at Essex. He batted down a pass on a key fourth down, blocked an extra point late in the fourth quarter to keep SJA within striking distance, and finished with eight solo tackles and a sack.
Joelvy Perez, Littleton Soccer: The junior forward netted four goals in the opening 37 minutes in the Crusaders’ 6-0 rout of Colebrook and added a goal and an assist in a 4-0 rivalry victory over White Mountains.
Nathaniel Chumbes, Woodsville Soccer: The senior forward had a first-half hat trick in a victory over Lisbon and turned in a goal and two assists in a cross-river rivalry rout of Blue Mountain.
Will Eaton, St. Johnsbury Golf: The sophomore had three birdies and fired a 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the Hilltoppers to a runner-up finish at a three-team match at Orleans Country Club.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 12-18)
More On Each Candidate
Sabine Brueck, North Country Soccer: The sophomore midfielder recorded a hat trick to help the Falcons coast to a 6-0 road win in Randolph. She also scored twice in a 4-3 victory over Milton.
Sarah Tanner, Lyndon Field Hockey: The junior forward pumped in a hat trick to lead the unbeaten Vikings past Montpelier 3-2. She also tallied in a 6-1 win over Milton.
Madison Bowman, Lake Region Soccer: The junior midfielder scored the equalizer with six minutes to go on a shot from 25 yards out and had an assist as the Rangers forged a 2-all draw with Randolph.
Ella McPhaul, Profile Soccer: The sophomore midfielder buried a game-winning right-footer from outside the 18 in overtime to lift the unbeaten Patriots to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over visiting Moultonborough.
Elizah Abetti, Danville Soccer: The senior sent home the eventual game-winner in the 56th minute off a pass from Kai-Li Huang as the Bears shut out Hazen 1-0.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2022
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
