The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 13-19

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 13-19)
More On Each Candidate
Austin Giroux, North Country Golf: The senior golf standout who also plays varsity soccer, carded a 6-under 66 on his home course to claim medalist honors at the Newport Invitational.
Mike Hampson, Littleton Soccer: The senior came up with a pair of goals in a 3-0 win over rival White Mountains, then helped the Crusaders push their win streak to three with two scores in a 4-1 victory over Colebrook.
Nathaniel Chumbes, Woodsville Soccer: The junior forward provided two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as Woodsville fought off Lisbon 5-4 in a Division IV thriller. He tallied a goal and two assists days later in a 10-1 triumph over Blue Mountain.
Tucker Chapman, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The senior striker delivered the overtime game-winner from 25 yards out as the Hilltoppers toppled Brattleboro 3-2.
Sullivan Davis, Lyndon Soccer: The senior midfielder stepped up big in a high-scoring battle, turning in two goals as the Vikings outlasted Thetford 3-2.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 13-19)
More On Each Candidate
Leah Krull, Woodsville Soccer: The senior achieved a personal milestone Saturday, crossing the 100-point plateau with a three-goal, three-assist effort in a 10-1 win over Blue Mountain. It came after a three-goal, two-assist game in a 10-0 rout of Lisbon.
Clara Andre, St. J Field Hockey: The senior forward notched a pair of goals and added an assist as the Hilltoppers cut down North Country 4-0.
Sophie Bell, Profile Soccer: The junior forward came up clutch for a second straight week, knocking in the game-winner in second overtime, a direct kick from just outside the 18, to lift Profile to a 2-1 win over Woodsville in a matchup of unbeateans.
Bre Lemay, Littleton Soccer: The senior forward netted a hat trick in the Crusaders’ 10-0 romp over Colebrook, the defending champs’ fifth win of the season.
Clarissa Demers, North Country Field Hockey: The standout senior delivered the game-winning assist in overtime as North Country picked off Missisquoi, 1-0.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
