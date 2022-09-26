The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 19-25

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)
More On Each Candidate
Cam Berry, Lyndon Football: The senior running back/defensive back finished with three carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, had a kickoff return of 25 yards, an interception return of 78 yards to the 6 and added five tackles on defense as the Vikings pulled away from Spaulding 37-6.
Justin Young, North Country Football: The junior running back and outside linebacker ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries as undefeated as North Country dismantled Milton 54-0 to go to 4-0 on the season. Young also recorded three tackles on special teams.
Jorge Trade, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The senior scored twice, including the game-winner with 40 seconds remaining, to send the Hilltoppers to a dramatic 2-1 road victory in Burlington. He also assisted in the Hilltoppers’ 4-0 thumping of St. Albans.
Coby Youngman, Woodsville Soccer: The junior forward supplied two goals and an assist to pace the Engineers to a 4-2 road victory in Groveton. He also tallied a goal in a key 2-0 victory over Sunapee.
