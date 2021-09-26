The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 20-26

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 20-26)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 20-26
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 20-26.
More On Each Candidate
Max McClure, Lyndon Volleyball: The senior outside hitter had 10 assists and 18 kills, eight coming in the decisive fifth set, as the Vikings toppled South Burlington in a five-set volleyball thriller.
Joelvy Perez, Littleton Soccer: The sophomore forward scored early and assisted late as the Crusaders grabbed a key 2-0 win over Woodsville.
Jackson Horne, Woodsville Golf: The junior fired a 25 (Stableford scoring) to win medalist honors while leading Woodsville to the team win at Blackmount.
Keiya Fujiwara, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The sophomore had a goal and an assist as the Hilltoppers topped BFA-St. Albans 4-1 to kept their unbeaten record intact.
Cooper Brueck, North Country Soccer: The junior forward scored a pair of goals, then played back on defense to help with injuries, as North Country rolled Thetford 6-1.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 20-26)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 20-26
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 20-26.
More On Each Candidate
Evie Burger, Profile Soccer: The sophomore striker scored twice — her ninth and 10th goals of the season — as Profile ran its unblemished record to 7-0 with a 5-0 win over Lin-Wood.
Maren Nitsche, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The junior midfielder collected two assists as the Hilltoppers blanked BFA-St. Albans 2-0.
Lauren McKee, Littleton Soccer: The senior midfielder tallied the eventual game-winner in the 72nd minute as the Crusaders handed Profile their first loss of the season.
Lilah Hall, Danville Soccer: The junior forward notched three goals as Danville got its first win, 5-0 over Winooski.
Jen Fowler, White Mountains Field Hockey: The senior goaltender continues to keep the Spartans in games. She saved 20 of 21 shots in White Mountains’ 1-0 overtime field hockey loss to Berlin and for the season has an 87 percent save rate and two shutouts.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.