The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 26-Oct. 2

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Gavynn Kenney-Young, St. Johnsbury Football: The senior receiver/linebacker had 10 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns and contributed four solo tackles that included a sack in the Hilltoppers’ 49-35 loss to unbeatean Burr and Burton.
Gavin Lewis, Littleton Golf: The senior totaled 23 points in the Stableford scoring system (a 4-over-38) to earn medalist honors in a four-team golf match at Bethlehem Country Club.
Cody Trudeau, Hazen Soccer: The senior forward tallied in a much-needed 2-1 road victory in Randolph, then added a goal and assist as the Cats shut out Lamoille 3-0.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury XC: The sophomore ran to sixth place (17 minutes, 20 seconds) out of 553 male runners as the Hilltoppers boys cross country team won the Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy for the first time in the race’s 31 years.
Pierson Freligh, Profile Soccer: The senior captain and midfielder had a brace as the Patriots scored five unanswered goals in a 5-1 win at Pittsburg-Canaan.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Paige Currier, Lake Region Soccer: The senior midfielder’s first-half goal was the difference as the Rangers picked off Peoples 1-0.
Ruby Rolfe, St. Johnsbury Field Hockey: The senior forward/midfielder scored the opening goal as the Hilltoppers beat rival LI 2-1 to avenge an earlier loss. She then played a pivotal role in midfield in a 2-0 victory over Missisquoi.
Kayla Graves, North Country Field Hockey: The sophomore midfielder delivered a hat trick as the Falcons turned in a 4-0 triumph at Milton.
Juliann Bromley, Littleton Soccer: The freshman forward had a goal and an assist in the Crusaders’ 4-1 victory over White Mountains and then turned in a two-goal day in a 4-1 win over Lin-Wood.
Karli Blood, Blue Mountain Soccer: The junior striker netted four goals as the Bucks won their sixth straight over Vermont teams — a 7-0 result against Twinfield/Cabot.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2022
Sept. 19-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.