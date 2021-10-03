The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 27-Oct. 3

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
More On Each Candidate
Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury Football: The junior quarterback passed for 217 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 66 yards and three scores and picked off two passes on defense, including the game-sealing pick with under a minute to play, as St. J topped Essex 35-28.
Luke Dudas, Lyndon Football: The senior running back ran in the winning two-point conversion for Lyndon, which snapped a four-year home winless streak in a 14-12 overtime victory over Rice.
Alex Leslie, Profile Soccer: The sophomore tucked home the lone goal as Profile nipped Lisbon 1-0 in a Division IV battle.
Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville Soccer: The senior forward had two goals and two assists to pace Woodsville to a 6-0 win over Pittsburg-Canaan.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
More On Each Candidate
Josi Fortin, North Country Soccer: The freshman midfielder had a big week for the Falcons, who went to 8-0 on the season. She notched a pair of goals in a 3-1 win over BFA-St. Albans, scored twice in a 5-3 victory at U-32, then scored twice more in a 2-0 win over rival Lake Region.
Hannah Amadon, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The junior midfielder, the team’s leading scorer, tallied once to help St. J battle past Green Mountain Valley 3-1.
Rylie Cadieux, Danville Soccer: The senior forward scored two goals as Danville topped Craftsbury 4-2.
Josie Bryant, Littleton Soccer: The senior forward scored three times and added three assists to power Littleton’s 10-0 rout of Lin-Wood.
Josie DeAngelis, White Mountains Soccer: The junior forward scored twice, one in each half, as White Mountains got past Mascoma 2-1.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
