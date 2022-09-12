The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 5-11

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 5-11)
More On Each Candidate
Gerardo Fernandez, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The senior attacker delivered a beautiful backheel assist off the endline to key the Hilltoppers’ 2-0 win over BFA-St. Albans. He then scored a goal in St. J’s 2-1 win over Burr and Burton.
Hayden Boivin, North Country Football: The sophomore ran for four touchdowns and passed for another as the Falcons earned their first 2-0 start in 11 years with a 50-24 thumping host Mt. Mansfield in a Division II clash.
Ashton Gould, Lyndon Football: The senior quarterback rushed for two scores while leading the Vikings to a 50-21 Division II rout of visiting U-32 in its season opener.
Wyatt Lawton, Profile Soccer: The sophomore scored 1o minutes in to lead the Patriots past Lisbon, 1-0. He then added a goal and two assists as the Patriots stayed unbeaten with a 4-1 triumph over rival Littleton.
Alejandro Orozco, St. Johnsbury Football: The senior wide receiver pulled in nine catches for 176 yards and a touchdown — a 50-yard catch and run — in the Hilltoppers’ 42-14 rout of Middlebury. He also scored a rushing TD and was 6-for-6 in kicking extra points.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 5-11)
More On Each Candidate
Molly Renaudette, Lyndon Soccer: The junior goaltender was untouchable in net, holding Oxbow scoreless while recording 32 saves in a double overtime 0-0 draw.
Hannah Amadon, St. Johnsbury Soccer: The senior forward/midfielder recorded a hat trick as the Hilltoppers hammered Green Mountain Valley for their first win of the season.
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain Soccer: The junior forward scored two unassisted goals and added three assists as part of a six-goal second-half outburst in the Bucks’ 6-1 season-opening victory over Hazen.
Paige Smith, Woodsville Soccer: The senior attacker scored two second-half goals in a 3-1 victory over rival Blue Mountain to help keep the Engineers undefeated and added a pair of goals in a 7-0 rout of Gorham.
Star Poulin, North Country Soccer: The sophomore striker recorded a hat trick as the Falcons dominated Lamoille en route to their first win of the season.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2022
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
