The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 6-12

Cam Berry, Lyndon Football: The junior quarterback stood tall under the lights at Brattleboro, rushing for a pair of touchdowns while also compiling 127 yards of total offense. He scored a 5-yard TD for the Vikes’ first TD, then added the go-ahead touchdown from 2 yards out as Lyndon rallied for a key 21-20 triumph.
Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury Football: The junior quarterback starred in the first night game on artificial turf in St. J, passing for 365 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for another 48 yards and a score on the ground to lead St. J to a 35-23 win over Champlain Valley.
Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville Soccer: The senior popped in two goals and added two assists in a 8-2 rout of Blue Mountain, and then added four goals and three assists in a 9-1 triumph over Lin-Wood.
Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury XC Running: The senior broke his second course record in as many meets, winning the Randolph Invitational in 15 minutes, 41 seconds (breaking Riley Fenoff’s mark of 16:08). A few days earlier, the senior reset the course record in win at U-32 (16:09).
Dylan Colby, Lisbon Soccer: The senior forward delivered a huge week for the Panthers, notching two scores and an assist in a key 3-1 win over Littleton. He followed that by netting all six goals in a 6-2 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Leah Krull, Woodsville Soccer: The senior forward is off to a flying start. She had five goals and an assist in Woodsville’s 10-0 rout of Lin-Wood, then provided three goals and two assists in a 7-1 win over rival Blue Mountain.
Cora Nadeau, North Country Soccer/Golf: The junior took medalist honors with a 46 at St. J Country Club, leading the Falcons to a second-place team finish. Later in the week, the junior was involved in both goals, scoring once, as North Country girls soccer edged Lamoille 2-1.
Olivia Scalley, White Mountains Field Hockey: The senior forward knocked four goals as White Mountains cruised past Franklin 12-0 in field hockey. She also tallied a goal in a 2-0 victory over rival Littleton.
Sophie Bell, Profile Soccer: The junior midfielder notched the game-winner with 3:47 left in regulation as Profile upended Littleton 2-1 in a matchup of early-season unbeatens.
Emma Newland, Lyndon Field Hockey: The senior goaltender had 14 saves, including a stroke save, to preserve the Vikings’ 2-0 shutout win over North Country.
——
