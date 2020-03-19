ALL-CAPITAL LEAGUE SELECTIONS

Coaches vote for the top 10 players not on their team, top three players from their own team, and their three top opposing coaches. Player of the year is considered a first-team selection.

Player of the Year

Tia Martinez, Lake Region

First Team

Tannum Nelson, Harwood

Grace Davis, Thetford

Mia Cooper, Harwood

Heidi Tinker, Lamoille

Lindsay Joyal, Lyndon

Second Team

Tiffany Longmoore, Oxbow

Teagan Wheeler, Lyndon

Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region

Kasey MacVeigh, Thetford

Payton Gariboldi, U-32

Honorable Mention

Emma Parkin, Oxbow

Emi Vaughn, Thetford

Kelsey Smith, Thetford

Nadia Bean, Lamoille

Emily Ehret, U-32

