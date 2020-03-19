ALL-CAPITAL LEAGUE SELECTIONS
Coaches vote for the top 10 players not on their team, top three players from their own team, and their three top opposing coaches. Player of the year is considered a first-team selection.
Player of the Year
Tia Martinez, Lake Region
First Team
Tannum Nelson, Harwood
Grace Davis, Thetford
Mia Cooper, Harwood
Heidi Tinker, Lamoille
Lindsay Joyal, Lyndon
Second Team
Tiffany Longmoore, Oxbow
Teagan Wheeler, Lyndon
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region
Kasey MacVeigh, Thetford
Payton Gariboldi, U-32
Honorable Mention
Emma Parkin, Oxbow
Emi Vaughn, Thetford
Kelsey Smith, Thetford
Nadia Bean, Lamoille
Emily Ehret, U-32
