BURLINGTON — Gabriel Hatch crossed the finish, staggered a few steps, then slumped to the ground.
It’s no wonder why.
The St. Johnbsury junior had just completed the 600 and 1,000 meters, two grueling, back-to-back races dubbed the Impossible Double. Few dare to run both.
“That was by far the most amount of exhaustion and pain I’ve ever been in,” said Hatch, who earned his first individual title in the 600 (1:27.83) and placed fifth in the 1,000. “Going straight from the 600 to the 1,000, I knew it was going to hurt a lot. I think I underestimated how much it was going to hurt. After the [1,000] race I just collapsed.”
Hatch’s effort exemplified the Hilltoppers this season: Small in numbers, big in heart, and ready to sacrifice for the greater good.
“We had about one-half the numbers we’ve had the last couple years, that makes it hard, but they hung tough. Almost everybody does two, three, four events. I can’t ask more than that,” said SJA head coach Chip Langmaid.
The Academy turned in a gritty collective performance in the Division I state meet at UVM on Sunday.
The St. J boys and girls combined for 21 point-scorers and seven event-winners in runner-up finishes to Essex. The Hornets swept both titles for the fifth time and first since 2013.
“It’s always disappointing to get second but I don’t know what we could have done much better with what we have,” Langmaid said. “We were seeded second by a little (boys and girls), and we held onto second. I think the kids performed really, really well.”
SJA GIRLS DETHRONED: It was the end of an era.
After a run of five straight Division I titles, the St. J girls were dethroned by Essex, 148-117.
The Hilltoppers, who averaged an astounding 203 points during their half-decade of dominance, simply ran out of firepower.
Still, there were individual highlights for St. J.
Kayla Talbot swept the throwing double with a win in shot put (32 feet, 8.25 inches). She also won the weight throw competition held separately.
Lilly Leach was first in high jump (4-foot-11) and narrowly placed second in the 55 hurdles in 9.07 seconds, .01 seconds behind winner Rebecca Crosier of Mt. Anthony (Leach injured her ankle at the finish and was unable to compete in long jump where she was top-seeded). She was also third in the triple jump finals that was held separately.
The 4x800 relay team of Hazel Fay, Isabella Bostic, Katie Ryan and Charlotte Flanders also won in a time of 10:35.2. Bostic was also second in high jump (4-foot-9).
HILLTOPPER BOYS HOLD STEADY: St. J were runners-up for the second year in a row.
It was by the narrowest of margins.
The Hilltoppers edged third-place South Burlington, 87-86. Essex won with 111 points.
Asom Hayman-Jones won shot put (52 feet, 11 inches) to complete his sweep of the throwing events (he also won the weight throw held separately), Hatch was first in the 1,000, and the 4x800 team of Robert Wood, Geoffrey Hauver, MacKay Breton and Hatch claimed gold with a winning time of 8:45.77.
Evan Thornton-Sherman was second in the 1,500 (4:15.01) and third in the 3,000 (9:09.75). Both races were won by standout Essex senior Henry Farrington, the state record holder in both events.
FALCONS TAKE FLIGHT: Alexis Lefaivre claimed her first indoor title.
The North Country senior won the 55 meters in a time of 7.56, .05 seconds ahead of runner-up Rebecca Crosier of Mt. Anthony.
Injured during the season, Lefaivre showed up healthy for the state meet, claiming her second crown in as many seasons (she was the 200 meter champ at the D-I outdoor state championship).
“I’ve been out for over a month since I pulled my hamstring, this was my first week back fully sprinting,” said Lefaivre. During her layoff she hit the weight room, and figured that would provide her some added explosiveness in the 55. “I’ve been more powerful, so I thought if anything is going to go right today, it’s [the 55]. That was my best time all season. I was super proud of that.”
Other Falcons standouts included Natalie Holmes (third, high jump, 4-7), McKenna Marquis (fourth, shot put, 25-1.25), the 4x200 relay of Sarah Guertin, Makenzie Parenteau, Josie Chitamber and Lefaivre (third, 2:01.91) and the 4x400 team of Thankful Cilwik, Allyson Harris, Chitamber and Parenteau (fourth, 4:58.17).
For the NCU boys, Geovanni Isabelle and Sam Austin finished 3-4 in the high jump. Isabelle outperformed his sixth seed and cleared 5-foot-5 to match his PR. James Cilwik as fifth in the 3,000 meters (9:31.80).
DIVISION II
In the Division II state meet on Sunday, Lyndon Institute sophomore Bryon Noyes was runner-up in shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 11.5 inches.
Seeded fourth, he scored the surprise finish, his toss trailing just winner Jonathan Carrington of Bellows Falls (42-1 1/2).
Vikings senior Jasmin Baillargeon was third in the 3,000 (12:41.21)
Meanwhile Lake Region senior Waye Alexander was second in the 1,000 (2:49.06) and sophomore Cole Alexander was third in the 600 meters (1:30.37).
Indoor track & field state meet results
At University of Vermont
DIVISION I GIRLS
Girls team scores: 1. Essex 148; 2. St. Johnsbury 117; 3. South Burlington 77; 4. Mount Anthony 55; 5. North Country 41; 6. Rutland 13; 7. Burlington 10
55-meter dash: 1. Alexis Lafaivre, NC 7.56; 2. Rebecca Crosier, MAU; 3. Grace Johnson, SB; 4. Carolyn Colteryahn, Essex; 5. Leah Lambrecht, CVU; 6. Ashley Clark, Essex.
300: 1. Rebecca Crosier, MAU 43.30; 2. Lizzie Martell, Essex; 3. Carolyn Colteryahn, Essex; 4. Annika Simard, Essex; 5. Hazel Fay, SJA; 6. Ellie Reed, Essex.
600: 1. Lizzie Martell, Essex 1:40.96; 2. Jasmine Nails, CVU; 3. Charlotte Flanders, SJA; 4. Jane Kakalec, SB; 5. Katie Ryan, SJA: 6. Ella Larson, SJA.
1,000: 1. Sierra Fisher, SB 3:16.17; 2. Scarlet Stimson, Essex; 3. Rosanna Hyde, Rut; 4. Heidi Stewart, Essex; 5. Aya Goldstein, BHS; 6. Tanisha Gerg, Essex.
1,500: 1. Julia Hillier, CVU 5:21.42; 2. Natalie Preston, Essex; 3. Alice Larson, CVU; 4. Morgan Marckres, Essex; 5. Morgan Pettee, SJA; 6. Isidora Dickstein, SJA.
3,000: 1. Natalie Preston, Essex 11:14.86; 2. Julia Hillier, CVU: 3. Alice Larson, CVU; 4. Morgan Marckres, Essex; 5. Rosanna Hyde, Rut; 6. Morgan Pettee, SJA.
55 hurdles: 1. Rebecca Crosier, MAU 9.06; 2. Lilly Leach, SJA; 3. Hannah Davis, SJA; 4. Nejla Hadzic, Essex; 5. Emma Salem, MAU; 6. Annika Simard, Essex.
4x200: 1. Essex (Simard, Larson, Noel, Clark) 1:54.42; 2. SJA; 3. North Country; 4. CVU: 5. MAU; 6. BHS.
4x400: 1. Essex (Simard, Reed, Rancourt, Martell) 4:28.11; 2. SJA: 3. South Burlington; 4. North Country; 5. MAU; 6. Rutland.
4x800: 1. SJA (Fay, Bostic, Ryan, Flanders) 10:35.12; 2. Essex; 3. South Burlington; 4. North Country.
High jump: 1. Lilly Leach, SJA 4-11; 2. Isabella Bostic, SJA; 3. Natalie Holmes, CVU; T4. Gwen Willard, SB and Sarah Guertin, NC; 6. Hannah Davis, SJA.
Long jump: 1. Rebecca Crosier, MAU 16-10.5; 2. Minelle Sarfo-Adu, SB; 3. Erin Noel, Essex; 4. Ella Larson, Essex; 5. Mackenzie Marcus, CVU; 6. Nejla Hadzic, Essex.
*Triple jump: 1. Minelle Sarfo-Adu, SB 33-4; 2. Erin Noel, Essex; 3. Lilly Leach, SJA; 4. Maddie Liebegott, SB; 5. Geneieve Brzoza, Essex; 6. Traicy Meekins, SB.
Shot put: 1. Kayla Talbot, SA 32-8.25; 2. Brianna Belisle, SB; 3. Mariposa Davis, BHS; 4. McKenna Marquis, NC; 5. Toki Tierata, Essex; 6. Emma Salem, MAU.
*Weight throw: 1. Kayla Talbot, SJA 39-9.25 (D-I record); 2 Morgan Washburn, MAU; 3. Brianna Belisle, SB; 4. McKenna Marquis, NC; 5. Toki Tierata, Essex; 6. Saige Coons, SJA.
DIVISION I BOYS
Boys team scores: 1. Essex 111; 2. St. Johnsbury 87; 3. South Burlington 86; 4. Burlington 63; 5. Rutland 45; 6. Mount Anthony 37; 7. North Country 18; 8. Mount Mansfield 15
55-meter dash: 1. Bassiru Diawara, BHS 6.70; 2. Mike North, SB; 3. Wyatt Lamell, Essex; 4. Jack Haynes, MAU; 5. Lennon Mapes, BHS: 6. Will Hauf, MMU.
300: 1. James Boldosser, Essex 35.76; 2. Wyatt Lamell, Essex; 3. Andrew Ponessi, MAU; 4. Bassiru Diawara, BHS; 5. Ryan Underhill, CVU; 6. Jaden Thomson, SJA.
600: 1. Gabriel Hatch, SJA 1:27.83; 2. Eddie Kane, MMU; 3. Henry Farrington, E; 4. Janiver Ntakirutimana, BHS: 5. Lucius Karki, Essex; 6. Gregory Seraus, CVU.
1,000: 1. Wondu Summa, BHS 2:38.08; 2. Mathias Nevin, SB; 3. Dylan Palmer, SB; 4. Kai Hillier, CVU; 5. Gabriel Hatch, SJA; 6. Owen Severance, SB.
1,500: 1. Henry Farrington, Essex 4:03.21; 2. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJA; 3. Riley Maher, BFA; 4. Brady Martisus, Essex; 5. MacKay Breton, SJA; 6. Parker Soares, CVU.
3,000: 1. Henry Farrington, Essex 9:02.64; 2. Brady Martisus, Essex; 3. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJA; 4. Wondu Summa, BHS; 5. James Cilwik, NC; 6. Riley Maher, BFA.
55 hurdles: 1. Kai Schmidt-Bilowith, BHS; 2. George Cummings, Colc; 3. Adam Morgan, BHS; 4. Carson Smires, SJA; 5. Joseph LaFarge, Rut; 6. Khomanani Clemmons, CVU.
4x200: 1. BHS (Diawara, Follett, Schmidt-Bilowith, Mapes) 1:36.89; 2. South Burlington; 3. Essex; 4. CVU; 5. Rutland; 6. MAU.
4x400: 1. South Burlington (North, Steele, Pidgeon, Main) 3:39.74; 2. Essex; 3. SJA; 4. Rutland; 5. MMU; 6. North Country.
4x800: 1. SJA (Hatch, Wood, Hauver, Breton) 8:45.77; 2. CVU: 3. South Burlington; 4. Essex; 5. Rutland.
High jump: 1. Andrew Buley, CVU 5-10-75; 2. Matthew Noel, Rut; 3. Geovanni Isabelle NC; 4. Sam Austin, NC; 5. Mussa Issa, SB; 6. Anthony Williams, MAU.
Long jump: 1. Wyatt Lamell, Essex 21-8.25; 2. Robert Postemski, Rut; 3. Ryan Steele, SB; 4. Nathan Lesny, Essex; 5. Will Hauf, MMU; 6. Will Raboin, SB.
*Triple jump: 1. Ryan Steele, SB 39-11.5; 2. Wyatt Lamell, Essex; 3. Will Raboin, SB; 4. Brooks Robson, MAU; 5. Evan Booth, SB; 6. Mussa Issa, SB.
Shot put: 1. Asom Hayman-Jones, SJA 51-11; 2. Isaiah Brunache, MAU; 3. Matthew Creed, Rut; 4. Ryan McLaughlin, Rut; 5. Ian Clark, MMU; 6. Michael Bergeron, SB.
*Weight throw: 1. Asom Hayman-Jones, SJA 55-7.5; 2. Isaiah Brunache, MAU; 3. Lane Baldauf, SJA; 4. Michael Dyke, SB; 5. Nate Deming, Essex; 6. Gavyn Allen, NC.
——
DIVISION II GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Hartford 158; 2. Thetford 94; 3. Rice 63; 4. Spaulding 33; 5. Missisquoi 28; 6. Bellows Falls 24; 7. Fair Haven 17; 8. Sharon 14; 9. White River Valley 12; 10. Lyndon 9; 11. Lake Region 5
55-meter dash: 1. Eleanor Hinckley, Hart 7.76; 2. Ruth Brueckner, MVU; 3. Reilly Slusser, Hart; 4. Gretchen Josselyn, Hart; 5. Emma Briggs, FH; 6. Rachana Cherian, Mont.
300: 1. Kennedy Mullen, Hart 44.51; 2. Reilly Slusser, Hart; 3. Maren Altadonna, Rice; 4. Kali Wooster, BF; 5. Emma Briggs, FH; 6. Eleanor Hinckley, Hart.
600: 1. Kennedy Mullen, Hart 1:44.05; 2. Maren Altadonna, Rice; 3. Layla Hanissian, Thet; 4. Madison Powers, Thet; 5. Abby Egner, Thet; 6. Clementine Philip, Hart.
1,000: 1. MeAnne Gilmore, Lam 3:12.36; 2. Ruth Brueckner, MVU; 3. Sophie Chesnut, Sharon; 4. Emma Blanck, Rice; 5. Bethany Davis, Hart; 6. Anna Senesac, Rice.
1,500: 1. Ruth Brueckner, MVU 5:02.41; 2. Emily Bloom, Rice; 3. Stephanie Ager, BF; 4. Emma Blanck, Rice; 5. Charlotte Reimanis, Sharon; 6. Isabella Bevins, Spa.
3,000: 1. Abby Broadley, BF 10:28.63; 2. MegAnne Gilmore, Lam; 3. Jasmin Baillargeon, Lyn; 4. Isabella Nevins, Spa.
55 hurdles: 1. Kiran Black, Thet 9.46; 2. Samara Spelman, Thet; 3. Caroline Hamilton, Hart; 4. Gretchen Josselyn, Hart; 5. Grace Davis, Thet; 6. Daisy Phelps, Hart.
4x200: 1. Hartford (Hinckley, Hamilton, Josselyn, Slusser) 1:56.56; 2. Thetford; 3. Spaulding; 4. White River Valley; 5. Lake Region; 6. Lyndon.
4x400: 1. Rice (Altadonna, Blanck, Senesac, Bloom) 4:48.14; 2. Thetford; 3. Hartford; 4. Sharon; 5. Sharon; 6. Lake Region.
4x800: 1. Rice (Altadonna, Blanck, Senesac, Bloom) 10:37.43; 2. Bellows Falls; 3. Thetford; 4. Hartford; 5. Spaulding.
High jump: 1. Grace Davis, Thet 5-3; 2. Maris Lynn, Rice; 3. Eleanor Hinckley, Hart; 4. Haley Gibbons, Spring; 5. Emily Bean, WRV; 6. Blake Southworth, WRV.
Long jump: 1. Kennedy Mullen, Hart 14-11.25; 2. Reilly Slusser, Hart; 3. Grace Davis, Thet; 4. Janelle Kitchin, FH; 5. Kiran Black, Thet; 6. Samara Spelman, Thet.
*Triple jump: 1. Kennedy Mullen, Hart 34-5.5; 2. Grace Davis, Thet; 3. Janelle Kitchin, FH; 4. Kiran Black, Thet; 5. Caroline Hamilton, Hart; 6. Haley Gibbons, Spring.
Shot put: 1. Maliya Sinclair, Hart 34-7.75; 2. Theresa Hoar, Spa; 3. Tayler Simmons, Hart; 4. Anne Marie Schneller, Hart; 5. Kayla Busby, Thet; 6. Haley Gibbons, Spring.
*Weight throw: 1. Anne Marie Schneller, Hart 31-8.5; 2. Theresa Hoar, Spa; 3. Kayla Busby, Thet; 4. Maliya Sinclair, Hart; 5. Tayler Simmons, Hart; 6. Skyler Congdon, Spring.
DIVISION II BOYS
Team scores: 1. Thetford 125; 2. Spaulding 84; 3. Vergennes 75; 4. Fair Haven 50; 5. Hartford 37; 6. Lake Region 28; 7. Missisquoi 16; 8. Lyndon 15; 9. Bellows Falls 10; Green Mountain 8; 11. Milton 5; 12. White River Valley 3.5; 13. Enosburg .5.
55-meter dash: 1. Zai Gluck, U-32 6.93; 2. Julio Quiles, Verg; 3. Reilly Flanders, FH; 4. Gus Byrne, Thet; 5. Jarrett Beauegard, MVU; 6. Maxim Leninski, Spring.
300: 1. Julio Quiles, Verg 37.89; 2. Knute Linehan, Thet; 3. Jarret Muzzy, Verg; 4. Xander DeBlois, Verg; 5. Zai Gluck, U-32; 6. Reilly Flanders, FH.
600: 1. Ben Craig, PA 1:27.14; 2. Tad Darrah, Thet; 3. Cole Alexander, LR; 4. Aaron Mitchell, Hart; 5. Elliott Jones, Thet; 6. Jarrett Muzzy, Verg.
1,000: 1. Ben Huston, Verg 2:46.16; 2. Wayne Alexander, LR; 3. Erich Reitz, Verg; 4. Kai Williams, Verg; 5. Matthew Toborg, Spa; 6. Zachary Schneider, Hart.
1,500: 1. Waylon Kurts, U-32 4:21.89; 2. Tobin Durham, Thet; 3. Pau Carol, Hart; 4. Taite Magoon, Spa; 5. Leo Cioffi, U-32; 6. David Poulin, Spa.
3,000: 1. Patrick Cioffi, U-32 10:04.60; 2. Tobin Durham, Thet; 3. David Poulin, Spa; 4. Tad Darrah, Thet; 5. Justin MacGill, Mont; 6. Andrzej Prince, Lyn.
55 hurdles: 1. Jason Wolstenholme, Thet 8.68; 2. Nathan Stone, FH; 3. Riley Hodgkins, Spa; 4. Carter Banks, Thet; 5. Noah Rubel, Spa; 6. Jack Simack, WRV.
4x200: 1. Thetford (Banks, Burkins, Wolstenholme, Byrne) 1:45.43; 2. Fair Haven; 3. Spaulding; 4. Milton; 5. White River Valley.
4x400: 1. Vergennes (Huston, Praamsma, DeBlois, Quiles) 3:45.11; 2. Lake Region; 3. Spaulding; 4. Hartford; 5. Lyndon.
4x800: 1. Vergennes (Reitz, Praamsma, Huston, Muzzy) 8:42.92; 2. U-32; 3. Spaulding; 4. Thetford; 5. Lake Region.
High jump: 1. Cadence Wheeler, Spring 5-10.75; 2. Knute Linehan, Thet; 3. Kameron Cummings, GM; 4. Riley Burkins, Thet; 5. Nick Norwood, Spa; 6. Nathaniel Peters, MVU.
Long jump: 1. Knute Linehan, Thet 20-3; 2. Cadence Wheeler, Spring; 3. Jarrett Beauregard, MVU; 4. Nic Norwood, Spa; 5. Aaron Mitchell, Hart; 6. Riley Hodgkins, Spa.
*Triple jump: 1. Cadence Wheeler, Spring 41-11.5; 2. Knute Linehan, Thet; 3. Marcel Brault, Spa; 4. Riley Hodgkins, Spa; 5. John Poirier, Spa.
Shot put: 1. Jonathan Carrington, BF 42-1.5; 2. Bryon Noyes, Lyn; 3. Nathan Stone, FH; 4. Ryan Reed, Hart; 5. Brendon Beyor, MVU; 6. Furi Roy, FH.
*Weight throw: 1. Ryan Reed, Hart 49-8.5; 2. Furi Roy, FH; 3. Nathan Stone, FH; 4. Lucas Gilman, Thet; 5. Tony Lipka, FH; 6. Graham Stewart, FH.
*Events took place on Feb. 9
