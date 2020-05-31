Editor’s note: Monday, June 1 is the last day we will be accepting nominations.
We recently launched a search for the area’s greatest athlete of all-time, calling it the Caledonian-Record’s Best of Local Athletes.
Without any local events scheduled for a while, we’re looking back at the best we ever saw. Help us settle the age-old question, who was the best of the best?
What’s the criteria? We’ve wrestled with whom to include and we’re looking at athletes that are NEK/North Country natives or who played here during some part of their careers.
We’d like your help in nominating athletes. We will publish daily the growing list of reader submissions.
The nomination period will run through June 1 and will be followed by a voting period from July 1-Aug. 14. Nominations can be submitted via email to sports@caledonian-record.com.
In addition to the voting phase to determine our Best Ever, we’ll be dividing our ballot into multiple categories (Best High School; Best Olympian; Best Pro; Best College; Best Baseball; Best Basketball; Best Track; Best Hockey, Best of School, etc.).
After we receive all nominations, the format for the Caledonian-Record G.O.A.T. contest will be a 64-player tournament bracket, based on seeds (as determined by sports staff). We will reveal matchups daily online and in the paper, with short bios and photos of the nominees.
Let’s come together to put together a bracket we can all be proud of.
Here are the nominations thus far (in alphebetical order):
Ryan Ackerman
Alfred Arnold
John Bagonzi
Kyle Bailey
Lizzy Becker
Bill Beddie
Dudley Bell
Josh Berman
Eric Berry
Michaella Biron
Bryan Black
Riley Blankenship
Steve Blood
Larry Bona
Derrick Breault
Todd Brill
Jack Brown
Kelley Collins Brown
Sam Brunnette
Ken Bunnell
Elizabeth Burnham
Jake Cady
Garrett Calkins
Logan Calkins
Abby Calkins
Lyndsey Calkins
Dave Caplan
Alex Carlisle
Kevin Cassidy
Colleen Cassidy
Dave Chesbrough
Josie Choniere
Caitlin Ciccone
Orrin “Tuffy” Clark
Scott Clark
Robert Cliche
Ian Clough
Nate Cloutier
Alysia Coats
Taylor Coppenrath
Michelle Cote
Roxanne Courser
Duane Coute
Katherine Cowan
Griffin Crane
Duncan Cullman
Alex Curtis
Kaitee Daley
Henry Dalrymple
Ricky Davis
Esther Ellis Denham
Gregg Dixon
Duffy Dodge
Peter Dodge
David Dodge
Elijiah Doerfler
Alyssa Dolgin
Marissa Domanico
Karissa Doyon
Taryn Howard Drake
Jean Dubuc
Susan Dunklee
Karen Dwyer
Courtnee Eary
Gordie Eaton
Vincent M. Egizi
Tom Emery
Adam Farrar
Riley Fenoff
Travvis Ferguson
Haley Fortier
Stacey Fortin
Herbert Furse
Richard Gagnon
Rich Gale
Brock Garand
Mike Garcia
Guy Gaudreau
Hillary Gerardi
Brianna Gingue
Ronnie Gobin
Dick Greatorex
Patrick Greenan
Rory Grimes
Michael Guyer
Adrian Guyer
Nick Guyer
Jackie Guyer
Josh Guyer
Richie Hackett
Peter Handy
Ruth Hanson
Haile Hicks
Layne Higgs
Kasey Hill
Antonio Houde
Julia Houghtaling
Trevor Howard
Samantha Howe
Colton Hudson
Samantha Hughes
Kris Hultgren
Jade Huntington
Jasmine Huntington
George Huntington
Ron Huntington
Cindy Ingerson
Andrew Johnson
Kyle Johnson
Virginia “Ginny” Kimball Johnson
Dimitri Kapotis
Willy Kingsbury
Jamie Kingsbury
Jennifer Kirchoff
Bill Kittredge
Chad Knighton
Kim (Derrington) Knighton
Bruce Laferriere
Buddy Lamothe
Chip Langmaid
Ralph LaPointe
Michael Lavigne
Christopher Lavoie
Alexandra Lawson
Zachary Leach
Lilly Leach
Alexis Lefaivre
Dana Lefaivre
Lincoln Lemieux
Steve Lewis
Shane Lewis
Danielle Lewis
Duane Lynaugh
Brian McGuigan
Chantal McKeage
Mike Middleton
Bode Miller
Dage Minors
Scott Morin
Anne Morrison
Shaylan Mosher
Trevor Murphy
Jeff Nummelin
Taryn Nye
Tony Orciari
Natalie Page
Hunter Palmieri
Ethan Paquette
Gerald Parent
Chad Paronto
Chris Perreault
Brady Perron
Christine Perry
Russell “Russ” Petelle
Donald Picard
Tony Pifari
Kerrey Pilotte
Dave Pransky
Nathan Puffer
Carly Smith Rainey
Tammy Rainville
Diane Rickson
Ethan Roberts
Tony Rodd
Tonia Rodd
Ashley Rood
Lia Rotti
Jen Rotti
Hannah Rowe
Tony Sarausky
Ida Sargent
Dennis Sargent
Juana Schoff
Paul Sears
Tommy Sherrer
Mikaela Shiffrin
Danyelle Shufelt
James Shufelt
Kim Silloway
Tim J. Simpson
Tim A. Simpson
Chuck Smith
Bob Smith
Judi St. Hilaire
Heinie Stafford
Liz Stephen
Sadie Stetson
Theresa “Terri” Sullivan
Ricky Sutton
Gary Thompson
Kevin Trask
Frank Trebilcock
Robert Trucott
Dale Urie
Riley Urie
Collin Urie
Bobby Valiant
Hunter Verge
Tim Voigt
Ty Walker
Jamie Walker
Lisa Wilkins Warren
Tom Waterman
Chris Watkins
Harold Weber
Mark Weigel
Peter Weiss
Logan Wendell
Bruce Wheeler
Jeremy Wheeler
Mike White
Tom White
W. David Williams
Terri Wilson
Gabe Winkler
Julia Winn
Whitey Witt
Keith Woodward
Matt Wright
Callie Young
Mark Zangla
Colby Zaun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.