Suspected Drug-related Shooting In St. Johnsbury Wounds One In Neck

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a shooting in a home on Lafayette Street early Friday in which a man was shot in the neck.
Chief Tim Page said Friday the gunshot victim was in stable condition. The chief said he was not ready to release the name of the victim. The man was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.
The shooting took place about 2 a.m. on Friday inside 545 Lafayette St. It is a rental home near where the street ends. The town lists the owner of 545 Lafayette St. as Pamela Stedman with a Spring Street, St. Johnsbury mailing address to Pamela Dearborn.
CALEX EMTs and St. Johnsbury firefighters were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. to render medical aid to the gunshot victim and were told to stage away from the residence until police determined it was safe.
First on the scene for the police department were Sgt. Aaron Rivard and Officer Robert Gerrish.
Chief Page said it appears the shooting was an isolated incident and was likely drug-related. The bullet that was fired came from a .40 caliber handgun. The chief said there is no danger to the public.
Police have suspected drug activity taking place at the address, the chief said.
“We’ve known about it for awhile, with a lot of traffic going in and out for suspected drug activity,” he said.
